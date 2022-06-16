STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Sandy stretch on NH-16 from Gopalpur bridge poses threat to commuters

The present condition of that particular stretch is because of the sand falling off the hundreds of overloaded trucks and dumpers plying on the route.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Wet sand accumulated on the side of NH-16

Wet sand accumulated on the side of NH-16. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The accumulation of sand along the NH-16 stretch from Gopalpur bridge to old toll gate has been posing serious threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Despite the stretch of about half a kilometre being identified as accident prone area, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to take stock of its condition and act.   

With buses, trucks and other four wheelers plying on the busy NH-16, a majority of two-wheeler riders are pushed to the edge often making their vehicles wobble in sand. The present condition of that particular stretch is because of the sand falling off the hundreds of overloaded trucks and dumpers plying on the route.

It is also alleged that the sand mafia who are lifting wet sand from different sairats (Balighats) are operating illegally in the nearby localities of Kathajodi river and using the Gopalpur service road via the nearby underpass. 

The sand mafia who are said to be hand in glove with some local politicians have also constructed a ramp illegally connecting the service road to NH for the transportation of sand.  Moreover, the movement of sand laden heavy vehicles has also damaged the service road stretch by the side of the NH from Gopalpur to Balikuda. 

Residents of Balikuda and its adjacent localities prefer to use the service road for commuting and avoiding the busy NH. "Due to regular movement of sand laden vehicles, the service road has deteriorated to such an extent that it is difficult on one’s part to even walk on it," said locals. The NHAI authorities could not be contacted for comments on the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH 16 NHAI Gopalpur bridge
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp