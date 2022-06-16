Odisha: Sandy stretch on NH-16 from Gopalpur bridge poses threat to commuters

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The accumulation of sand along the NH-16 stretch from Gopalpur bridge to old toll gate has been posing serious threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Despite the stretch of about half a kilometre being identified as accident prone area, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to take stock of its condition and act.

With buses, trucks and other four wheelers plying on the busy NH-16, a majority of two-wheeler riders are pushed to the edge often making their vehicles wobble in sand. The present condition of that particular stretch is because of the sand falling off the hundreds of overloaded trucks and dumpers plying on the route.

It is also alleged that the sand mafia who are lifting wet sand from different sairats (Balighats) are operating illegally in the nearby localities of Kathajodi river and using the Gopalpur service road via the nearby underpass.

The sand mafia who are said to be hand in glove with some local politicians have also constructed a ramp illegally connecting the service road to NH for the transportation of sand. Moreover, the movement of sand laden heavy vehicles has also damaged the service road stretch by the side of the NH from Gopalpur to Balikuda.

Residents of Balikuda and its adjacent localities prefer to use the service road for commuting and avoiding the busy NH. "Due to regular movement of sand laden vehicles, the service road has deteriorated to such an extent that it is difficult on one’s part to even walk on it," said locals. The NHAI authorities could not be contacted for comments on the issue.