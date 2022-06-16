STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired telecom officer’s family ostracised

The family of a retired telecom officer has been allegedly ostracised by his community following his daughter’s inter-caste marriage.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The family of a retired telecom officer has been allegedly ostracised by his community following his daughter’s inter-caste marriage. The telecom officer, Laxmana Meher of Battarma within Melchhamunda police limits in Bargarh district, belongs to the Kuli Meher community. Laxmana’s daughter, who has completed her MTech and is working as a software engineer, got married to a Brahmin boy in January last year.

Laxmana, who is currently staying in Sambalpur, said the community leaders have ostracised him because of his daughter’s inter-caste marriage. “No one from the community is inviting my family to any social function since her marriage. I was also not allowed to see my elder brother and sister-in-law who died last year,” he alleged.

Besides, the retired officer could not attend the wedding ceremony of his nephew last year. “As my family has been ostracised, my elder brother asked me not to attend the marriage. He feared that his family will land in trouble if I went to the wedding ceremony,” he said.

Laxmana further claimed that community leaders have ostracised several other families over inter-caste marriage. “It is really surprising that marrying outside the caste boundaries is still considered a taboo in the society. My family is going through severe mental pressure due to the ostracism,” he added.

Earlier this month, Laxmana submitted a petition to the Bargarh Collector and SP requesting their intervention in the matter. He has also lodged a complaint with Melchhamunda police in this connection.
While Melchhamunda IIC Manaswini Thakur did not respond to calls, secretary of Kuli Meher community Chitta Ranjan Meher, however, refuted the allegations and said Laxmana’s family has not been ostracised. 
“The community is following its age-old tradition. As per the tradition, community members do not invite families, which have accepted inter-caste marriage, to any rituals,” he added.

