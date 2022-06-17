STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old boy found dead under mysterious circumstances near Bhubaneswar

A 16-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in Panda Park Basti on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 16-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in Panda Park Basti on Thursday. The boy’s father had lodged his missing complaint in Chandrasekharpur police station on Tuesday. 

According to the complainant, the boy left the house on Monday evening and minutes later one youth of the same locality went to their house and handed them over his mobile phone. In the complaint, the father of the boy had alleged the involvement of a local behind his mysterious disappearance. 

The boy’s decomposed body was recovered from an isolated place in Panda Park Basti. The police said the boy’s postmortem report will give more clarity behind the reason of his death. “We did not notice any external injury.

However, whether the boy died by suicide or he was attacked by someone can be ascertained after receiving his postmortem report,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

The police also questioned the youth whose name was mentioned in the complaint by the boy’s father but he pleaded innocence. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating the matter.

