19-year-old woman alleges sexual assault in hospital, claims inaction by police

However, since no action was taken against the accused, the woman lodged a case at the Burla police station on Wednesday.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A 19-year-old woman has lodged a case against a man at Burla police station for allegedly outraging her modesty and attempting to rape her at the medicine ward of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR). 

Though the incident took place on the intervening night of June 4 and 5, and she had dragged the accused to the VIMSAR police outpost to complain, no action was reportedly initiated against the man. She had also thrashed the man in presence of the police personnel on the fateful night, the video of which went viral.

However, since no action was taken against the accused, the woman lodged a case at the Burla police station on Wednesday. According to reports, the complainant was attending to her father, admitted in bed number 104 of the medical ward in VIMSAR when an attendant of another patient in the ward allegedly outraged her modesty. He also attempted to rape her, the woman alleged. 

As she started shouting, the accused threatened to kill her and tried to flee but the woman chased him with the help of security guards of the hospital and caught hold of him. She took the accused to the VIMSAR  police outpost and submitted a written complaint.

Sources said, the police had only warned the accused but did not initiate any action on the matter.  
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Burla S Dash said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman on June 15. A medical test of the victim was conducted on Thursday and the reports are awaited. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
 

