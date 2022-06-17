STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Anti-Agnipath protest: Army aspirants block traffic in Cuttack, lathicharged

DCP Pinak Mishra said, around 800 to 900 youths gathered and staged protest blockading the road.

Published: 17th June 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Police dispersing unruly youths staging protest at at Cantonment Road in Cuttack on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse defence job aspirants staging protest against the Centre's proposed Agnipath scheme in Cuttack on Friday.

Disappointed over the scheme to induct youngsters into the armed forces for a four-year period, hundreds of defence job aspirants staged protests in front of Army Recruitment Office at Cantonment Road here.

More than 200 youths sat on a dharna raising slogans against the Central government and demanded that the scheme be withdrawn.

The number of protesters started increasing from time to time with more youth expressing their solidarity and joining the protest.

ALSO READ | Agnipath protests spread to Telangana after Bihar, UP; one dead as police open fire at Secunderabad

While they started to trespass into the Army recruitment office by climbing its gate, police interfered and dispersed the protesters, who then staged a road blockade on Mahanadi ring road near Gadagadia Mahadev temple.

Police, however, resorted to lathi charge to disperse youths who had blocked the traffic demanding withdrawal of the scheme.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, around 800 to 900 youths gathered and staged protest blockading the road. Some of them were unruly who went on rampage compelling police to resort mild lathi charge to disperse them.

“Police have dispersed the youths and the situation is normal now,” added Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath scheme Agnipath protest Cuttack Odisha
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp