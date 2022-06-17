STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets new lease of life after rare cardiac intervention in Odisha

A middle-aged man got a new lease of life after a rare cardiac intervention at AMRI hospital, here.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:06 AM

Heart disease

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A middle-aged man got a new lease of life after a rare cardiac intervention at AMRI hospital, here.  The man from West Bengal was suffering from a fatal disease called ‘Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)’ for several months. The wall of the abdominal aorta gets thinner and the aorta expands like a balloon in the disease. 

“This can lead to rupture and sudden death if left untreated. We decided to go for Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR) and the procedure was successful,” said cardiologist Dr Dibya Ranjan Behera.
The EVAR procedure involves putting covered stent-grafts across the aortic aneurysm so that the ballooned sac is removed from the new aortic lumen completely diminishing the chance of aortic rupture. The patient has been discharged in stable condition.

“Very few centres across the country offer this treatment and we are happy to provide this facility at AMRI Hospital,” Dr Behera said.

The team included Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon Dr Biswajeet Mohapatra, Cardiac anaesthesiologist Dr Vivek Chowdhry, and critical care consultant Dr Jagdish Rath and intensivist Dr Siddharth Singh.

