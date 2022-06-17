Man shot at by cousin over property dispute in Bhikapada village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man sustained bullet injuries after being shot at by his cousin over a property dispute at Bhikapada village within Khalikote police limits on Thursday. The injured was identified as Biren Dalai.

The accused, Suraj Dalai, is on the run after committing the crime. Police on Thursday afternoon said, Suraj entered Biren’s house and opened fire at him. Biren sustained bullet wounds on chest and lower abdomen. He was rushed to Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCGMCH.

As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCBMCH at Cuttack. Police have launched a manhunt to nab Suraj.