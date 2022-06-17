No water: 744 of 850 school toilets of Swachh Bharat campaign lying defunct in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Majority of the toilets constructed by NTPC under the Swachh Bharat campaign for government schools across nine blocks of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district are lying defunct due to a lack of water supply.

Of the 850 toilets, at least 744 are lying useless for want of running water. The toilets were constructed six years back after NTPC’s Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSPP), Sundargarh received funds from the corporate head office for the purpose. The cost of each toilet was nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Sources said though the toilets were constructed, provision of water was not made apparently due to fund constraints. Subsequently, NTPC provided nearly Rs 50 lakh to the district office of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to ensure water connection, repair and maintenance of the toilets. But the amount was too little to dig bore wells and ensure running water for each toilet.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there were no physical classes for nearly two years and the condition of the toilets deteriorated further. Recently, the NTPC conducted a survey and found 744 toilets lying defunct.

Besides, there were many instances of school authorities being put into trouble by NTPC contractors. Headmaster of Kumjharia government high school in Kuanurmunda block Sanjay Samal said in March, a bore-well was dug by the NTPC contractor for two toilets constructed in 2016. However, a necessary water connection was not provided. Since the school has a large number of students, Samal repeatedly requested for immediate water connection. But the contractor’s supervisor asked him to get the work done by paying out of his own pocket with the assurance of reimbursement.

Samal said for the convenience of students, he spent around Rs 47,500 on a water supply with a 2 BHP motor pump, overhead PVC tank, pipeline connection and electric wiring. But now, the NTPC contractor has gone back on his word and is refusing to reimburse the amount. There are a few other schools which have faced a similar experience.

Contacted, NTPC’s DGM (R&R) for DSTPP Sanjit Senapati said with fresh funds from the corporate office, work to repair and renovate the 744 toilets with the provision of the water supply has started. All these toilets will be fully functional by August. When asked about the schools being put into financial trouble by NTPC contractors, the DGM said he is unaware of it and would act on getting complaints.