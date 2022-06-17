Odisha government mulls better amenities for SVNIRTAR patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to develop amenities in the periphery of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabiltation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur in Cuttack district for the benefit of hundreds of patients visiting the facility every day.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena and 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Thursday visited institute on Thursday and discussed with different stakeholders in this connection. Patients from all over Odisha and nearby states visit SVNIRTAR on a regular basis for treatment. Jena and Pandian oversaw the communication and other facilities available at the centre.

After consultation with the locals and doctors, it was decided that a two-lane road connecting Niali Adaspur to Olatpur will be constructed for patients to conveniently reach NIRTAR. The land/plots around NIRTAR will be acquired and those would be developed. Jena and Pandian also visited different wards in the hospital.