STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government reshuffles IAS officers, Bhubaneswar gets new Municipal Commissioner

While Ganjam collector Kulange Vijay Amruta was posted as Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner, Sundargarh collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan is Cuttack Municipal Commissioner.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Cabinet revamp last week, the State government on Thursday effected a massive administrative reshuffle by changing the commissioners of three municipal corporations and transferring as many as 10 district collectors.

Ganjam district collector Kulange Vijay Amruta was posted as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while Sundargarh collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has been appointed as chief of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Gunupur sub-collector J Sonal has been appointed as Commissioner Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das has been transferred as Collector of Sambalpur and BeMC Commissioner Siddeswar Baliram Bondar has been posted as Collector of Bhadrak district.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been shifted to Khorda in place of Sangram Keshari Mohapatra who was transferred as State project director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV).

Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal has been posted as joint secretary in the Water Resources department while Kandhamal Collector Brundha D has been transferred as Managing Director of Odisha State Medicine Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

While Gavali Parag Harshad, Collector Kalahandi district has been transferred to Sundargarh, Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh has been posted in Rayagada. Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra has been posted as Special Secretary to government in the Finance department with additional charge of Home (protocol) department.

Dibyajyoti Parida, Sambalpur Collector, has been transferred as Collector Ganjam while Bhadrak Collector Trilochan Majhi has been posted as Special Secretary to government in the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, project director of district rural development agency (DRDA), Ganjam has been appointed as Balasore Collector while Somesh Kumar Upadhyay project director, Kahalandi DRDA has been posted as Collector Deogarh.

Besides, P Anvesha Reddy, project director DRDA, Mayurbhanj district has been posted as Collector of Kalahandi district while Patit Ashish lshwar, sub-collector of Balasore, has been appointed as Collector of Kandhamal district.

Hema Kanta Say, project director DRDA, Koraput has been appointed as Collector Nuapada district. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, State project director, OAV, was appointed as Director Agriculture while Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, sub-collector Sambalpur, has been appointed as additional commissioner BMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Odisha government Odisha IAS Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp