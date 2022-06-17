Odisha government reshuffles IAS officers, Bhubaneswar gets new Municipal Commissioner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Cabinet revamp last week, the State government on Thursday effected a massive administrative reshuffle by changing the commissioners of three municipal corporations and transferring as many as 10 district collectors.

Ganjam district collector Kulange Vijay Amruta was posted as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while Sundargarh collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has been appointed as chief of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Gunupur sub-collector J Sonal has been appointed as Commissioner Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das has been transferred as Collector of Sambalpur and BeMC Commissioner Siddeswar Baliram Bondar has been posted as Collector of Bhadrak district.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been shifted to Khorda in place of Sangram Keshari Mohapatra who was transferred as State project director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV).

Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal has been posted as joint secretary in the Water Resources department while Kandhamal Collector Brundha D has been transferred as Managing Director of Odisha State Medicine Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

While Gavali Parag Harshad, Collector Kalahandi district has been transferred to Sundargarh, Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh has been posted in Rayagada. Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra has been posted as Special Secretary to government in the Finance department with additional charge of Home (protocol) department.

Dibyajyoti Parida, Sambalpur Collector, has been transferred as Collector Ganjam while Bhadrak Collector Trilochan Majhi has been posted as Special Secretary to government in the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, project director of district rural development agency (DRDA), Ganjam has been appointed as Balasore Collector while Somesh Kumar Upadhyay project director, Kahalandi DRDA has been posted as Collector Deogarh.

Besides, P Anvesha Reddy, project director DRDA, Mayurbhanj district has been posted as Collector of Kalahandi district while Patit Ashish lshwar, sub-collector of Balasore, has been appointed as Collector of Kandhamal district.

Hema Kanta Say, project director DRDA, Koraput has been appointed as Collector Nuapada district. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, State project director, OAV, was appointed as Director Agriculture while Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, sub-collector Sambalpur, has been appointed as additional commissioner BMC.