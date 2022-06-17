Odisha government to begin doorstep survey to control COVID-19 surge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the new COVID-19 cases rising sharply across the country, Odisha too seems to have joined the trend with the infection count doubling in the last 24 hours. The new cases jumped to 41 on Thursday from 22 on Wednesday, prompting the State government to start door-to-door surveillance from June 21.

The fresh cases which spread from four districts to eight. Though no cluster of cases have been detected, Khurda registered the maximum 22 cases, including 18 from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. Five cases from Khandagiri and four from Shyampur contributed to the spike in BMC area. Barring one senior citizen, the rest 17 affected persons are aged between 16 and 52.

Expressing concern over the rise of cases in the Capital city, the Health department has once again appealed people to take precaution dose at the earliest. As per studies, vaccine-induced immunity against severe COVID-19 remains high for about six months.

People in Bhubaneswar are susceptible to infection as over nine months have passed since most of the age appropriate people had taken their second dose.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the cases are also rising in Cuttack, which had developed a cluster a week ago. The silver city reported five cases, followed by two each in Sundargarh and Sambalpur taking the active cases to 177.

The government has now decided to conduct integrated house-to-house campaign from June 21 to September 20 across the State for surveillance on symptomatic coronavirus cases. Suspected TB and leprosy cases will also be identified during the three-month drive besides intensifying the prevention and control of malaria, dengue and diarrhoea.

As decided, all COVID and recovered cases will be tested for TB and all vulnerable populations of having diabetes, HIV, hypertension and malnourishment will be screened for signs and symptoms of TB irrespective of duration of signs and symptoms.

Similarly, influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases will be screened for TB in addition to Covid. Persons having respiratory problems will be actively searched for during house to house visits.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the active surveillance and screening of COVID cases during the drive will be helpful in identifying suspected cases for further isolation and treatment. "ASHAs have been asked to refer all symptomatic persons to nearby PHC/CHC for COVID testing. People due for second dose and precautionary dose will also be mobilised to vax centres for inoculation," he added.