Odisha's hit and run victims miss out compensation due to lack of awareness

Published: 17th June 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hit and run, Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even the accident victims in hit and run cases are eligible for monetary compensation through Solatium Fund scheme run by the Central government since 2019, not many are coming forward to claim it.

As per the last enhancement of compensation amount, the kin of the deceased are eligible to receive Rs 2 lakh and the injured would get Rs 50,000. However, due to lack of awareness many kin of accident victims in hit and run cases are unaware about the scheme and are deprived of the compensation.  

As per the official reports of State Transport Authority (STA), as many as 301 hit and run accidents have occurred in Cuttack district in the last two years. While 114 persons have died, as many as 252 persons were injured in the same period. 

However, only 25 accident victims have availed the compensation under the scheme till February 2022 in Cuttack district. While kin of 10 deceased persons have been compensated with Rs 2 lakh, the rest 15 persons who were injured have received Rs 50,000 under the scheme.  

"Many hit and run accident victims are unaware of the scheme. The State government should initiate steps towards creating awareness about scheme among the people through campaigns, display and advertisements," said a member of State Road Safety Council. 

Only 118 hit and run road accident victims in the State got the compensation till January 2021. Of them, 97 were dead and 21 injured. Under the scheme, one has to apply latest by six months extended up to one year from the date of accident.

The claim regarding the accident, when received by the Regional Transport Office would be sent to the respective police station under which the accident occurred for verification. After receiving a report from the police station, the application would be forwarded to the STA.

After final verification, the compensation amount would be directly credited to the account of the beneficiary. In case of death, the amount will be given to the kin and an injured victim will directly get the compensation.

