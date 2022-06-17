STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political parties hold bandh in Odisha's Balasore over failing law and order situation

The protestors claimed that Balasore and Jaleswar towns have become hubs of ganja and brown sugar trade due to alleged complicity of the local police.

The agitators holding a banner during the rally in Balasore town

The agitators holding a banner during the rally in Balasore town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Daily business was affected and vehicular movement across Balasore town came to a grinding halt as various political and non-political organisations observed a 12-hour bandh on Thursday, demanding immediate transfer of the SP over deteriorating law and order situation in the district. 

Political parties like CPI, CPM, Congress along with BJP supported the bandh. Sources said the protestors picketed at various places and distributed leaflets. They claimed that Balasore and Jaleswar towns have become hubs of ganja and brown sugar trade due to alleged complicity of the local police.

As many as 28 persons were reportedly murdered just after the by-election to Balasore Sadar constituency. Even the most wanted police officer Dhaneswar Sahoo who served in Jaleswar police station was suspected to be one of the masterminds in peddling drugs outside the district.

But no arrest has been made till now, alleged BJP youth leader Manas Dutta. "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had claimed responsibility for development of Balasore before the Sadar by-election but he failed to do his duty," he further said.

District Bar Association president Manoj Nayak, president of District Civil Society Antaryami Pradhan along with other members of local outfits complained that the SP failed to take any action to check illegal activities and demanded his immediate transfer.

"Murder, snatching, robbery, burglary and other anti-social activities are on the rise day by day. We believe the SP and other junior officers are equally responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation," Nayak said.

Meanwhile, none from the police administration was available for comment despite multiple attempts.

