Security and traffic plans chalked out for Rath Yatra 2022 in Odisha's Puri

PURI: Security arrangements in and around the Srimandir, Gundicha temple, Badadanda and inner and outer Rath cordons besides traffic regulations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra on July 1 were finalised at a meeting held on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons, Addl DGP (Law and Order) Radhakrishna Sharma said that details on security arrangement for the grand event have been finalised. "The Srimandir has been divided into 13 sectors and adequate number of police personnel with senior officers in charge of each sector will be deployed for Pahandi of the deities to their respective chariots under the supervision of IGP Narasingh Bhol," he informed.

Similar security arrangements have been made in and around the Gundicha temple. IGP Headquarters S Debdutt Singh along with DIG STF JN Pankaj will remain in-charge of Rath cordon and pulling of chariots, Sharma further informed.

For the day, Addl SP and deputy commander of Srimandir are designated as nodal officers. These apart emphasis has been laid on smooth management of vehicular traffic so that the large crowd expected this year can be regulated, Sharma stated.

Pilgrims and vehicular traffic along the city roads connected to Badadanda and main roads to Puri will be regulated through an integrated police control room. "Badadanda has been divided into several sectors for effective police work," Sharma added.

IGPs Satyabrat Bhoi and Amitav Thakur and DIG Anirudh Kumar Singh, Puri SP K Vishal Singh participated in the meeting.