STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Security and traffic plans chalked out for Rath Yatra 2022 in Odisha's Puri

Addl DGP (Law and Order) Radhakrishna Sharma said that details on security arrangement for the grand event have been finalised.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra (File photo)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Security arrangements in and around the Srimandir, Gundicha temple, Badadanda and inner and outer Rath cordons besides traffic regulations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra on July 1 were finalised at a meeting held on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons, Addl DGP (Law and Order) Radhakrishna Sharma said that details on security arrangement for the grand event have been finalised. "The Srimandir has been divided into 13 sectors and adequate number of police personnel with senior officers in charge of each sector will be deployed for Pahandi of the deities to their respective chariots under the supervision of IGP Narasingh Bhol," he informed. 

Similar security arrangements have been made in and around the Gundicha temple. IGP Headquarters S Debdutt Singh along with DIG STF JN Pankaj will remain in-charge of Rath cordon and pulling of chariots, Sharma further informed. 

For the day, Addl SP and  deputy commander of Srimandir are designated as nodal officers. These apart emphasis has been laid on smooth management of vehicular traffic so that the large crowd expected this year can be regulated, Sharma stated.  

Pilgrims and vehicular traffic along the city roads connected to Badadanda and main roads to Puri will be regulated through an integrated police control room. "Badadanda has been divided into several sectors for effective police work," Sharma added.

IGPs Satyabrat Bhoi and Amitav Thakur and DIG Anirudh Kumar Singh, Puri SP K Vishal Singh participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Rath Yatra Rath Yatra 2022 Puri Jagannath
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp