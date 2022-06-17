STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

South-west monsoon sets in Odisha

The south-west monsoon has arrived in Odisha, covering Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on Thursday.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Monsoons (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Monsoons (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon has arrived in Odisha, covering Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in south interior districts. 
Heavy rainfall occurred at one place in Jajpur and one or two places in Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kalahandi districts during the period. 

The maximum amount of rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Korei and Jenapur in Jajpur district received 110 mm rainfall, Hatadihi received 100 mm, Daspalla and Lanjigarh received 70 mm each. “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during next two to three days. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is now passing through Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Khandwa, Gondia, Durg, Bhawanipatna and Kalingapatnam,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

The regional Met office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and 13 other districts on Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts during the period.

Due to the rains, the mercury level has dipped in most parts of the State. There will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next four to five days. The south-west monsoon usually reaches Odisha by June 11 and covers the entire State in next four to five days. Odisha has received 73 per cent deficit rainfall between June 9 and 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon South West monsoon Rainfall thunderstorm
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp