South-west monsoon sets in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon has arrived in Odisha, covering Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in south interior districts.

Heavy rainfall occurred at one place in Jajpur and one or two places in Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kalahandi districts during the period.

The maximum amount of rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Korei and Jenapur in Jajpur district received 110 mm rainfall, Hatadihi received 100 mm, Daspalla and Lanjigarh received 70 mm each. “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during next two to three days. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is now passing through Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Khandwa, Gondia, Durg, Bhawanipatna and Kalingapatnam,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

The regional Met office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and 13 other districts on Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts during the period.

Due to the rains, the mercury level has dipped in most parts of the State. There will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next four to five days. The south-west monsoon usually reaches Odisha by June 11 and covers the entire State in next four to five days. Odisha has received 73 per cent deficit rainfall between June 9 and 15.