STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

50 families paralyse Hingula mine for two days

According to colliery sources, there are some left out patches of land in Gopal Prasad village which have not been acquired by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Published: 18th June 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and despatch of coal at Hingula mine have come to a grinding halt as 50 families of Gopal Prasad village continue to paralyze its functioning for two days demanding immediate acquisition of their land for colliery. Despite several rounds of talks by the colliery management, the protesters are unrelenting. 

According to colliery sources, there are some left out patches of land in Gopal Prasad village which have not been acquired by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The process is on but villagers are demanding to expedite acquisition and complete rehabilitation and resettlement issues, officials said.

“Since long, we are hearing that our land will be acquired and the process is on. But we are losing land and not getting any kind of compensation like job or financial benefits under rehabilitation scheme. We demand immediate acquisition of land and settlement of dues including job,” said a striking villager.

General manager of Hingula area Arun Kumar Swarnakar said, “The land acquisition process of the patch of the land is already on and  will be completed soon. The villagers have to be patient. I appealed to the villagers to end the strike and help the mine to run but they are adamant,” he said.

Talcher sub collector Biswa Ranjan Ratha said, “We are already aware of the matter that the mine has been closed for last two days incurring heavy production losses for MCL. I have invited both the MCL and striking villagers for talks to resolve the issue.”  Colliery sources said, production of about 60,000 tonne coal has been affected in two days and despatch stopped due to the strike. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp