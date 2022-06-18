50 families paralyse Hingula mine for two days

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and despatch of coal at Hingula mine have come to a grinding halt as 50 families of Gopal Prasad village continue to paralyze its functioning for two days demanding immediate acquisition of their land for colliery. Despite several rounds of talks by the colliery management, the protesters are unrelenting.

According to colliery sources, there are some left out patches of land in Gopal Prasad village which have not been acquired by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The process is on but villagers are demanding to expedite acquisition and complete rehabilitation and resettlement issues, officials said.

“Since long, we are hearing that our land will be acquired and the process is on. But we are losing land and not getting any kind of compensation like job or financial benefits under rehabilitation scheme. We demand immediate acquisition of land and settlement of dues including job,” said a striking villager.

General manager of Hingula area Arun Kumar Swarnakar said, “The land acquisition process of the patch of the land is already on and will be completed soon. The villagers have to be patient. I appealed to the villagers to end the strike and help the mine to run but they are adamant,” he said.

Talcher sub collector Biswa Ranjan Ratha said, “We are already aware of the matter that the mine has been closed for last two days incurring heavy production losses for MCL. I have invited both the MCL and striking villagers for talks to resolve the issue.” Colliery sources said, production of about 60,000 tonne coal has been affected in two days and despatch stopped due to the strike.