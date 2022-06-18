STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Das fails to turn up for own wedding, bride threatens legal action

Sources said that on May 17, both Bijay and Somalika had applied for marriage at the Registrar of Marriage office in Jagatsingpur.

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das gave a miss to the marriage date fixed on Friday at the Registrar of Marriage office here as his fiancee Somalika Dash kept waiting. Aggrieved, Dash has threatened legal action against Bijay on charges of harassing her even after knowing that their marriage was to be solemnised on the day.

Sources said that on May 17, both Bijay and Somalika had applied for marriage at the Registrar of Marriage office in Jagatsingpur. As per the date, on June 17 they should have appeared in the court for the marriage. However Bijay did not reach the office even as Somalika was there on time.

"My parents and I contacted Bijay on Thursday intimating him to come for registration of marriage on Friday but he did not come. I suspect he is involved with someone else and does not want to marry me. I will take legal action against him," alleged Somalika. 

As per reports, the MLA and Somalika from Deuligrameswer under Jagatsinghpur police limit knew each other while studying in SVM college. Later, as things turned bad between them, Somalika made public their personal video during the last panchayat polls. She also approached the SP on the matter.

However, with mediation and counselling, both agreed to solemnise the marriage. But the MLA did not come for the marriage, neither was he ready to give a clarification.

