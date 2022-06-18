STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Full-fledged Odisha budget for FY 2022-23 gets Council of Ministers' nod

Out of the budget of Rs 2 lakh crore, the State government had presented a vote on account of Rs 1,06,498 crore for the first four months of the financial year.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Ministers on Friday approved the budget for 2022-23 to be placed in the Assembly on July 2. The meeting of the first Council of Ministers after the ministerial revamp deliberated on the full-fledged budget which has been reworked keeping in mind the changes in resource generation scenario during the last four months.

Official sources said that the focus of the budget will be on higher investment in infrastructure, employment generation, industries and social sectors. The meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had a single agenda of budget for 2022-23.

Finance department officials maintained that a growth rate of 8 to 8.5 percent will be projected in the full-fledged budget. There will be changes in the budget to be presented by the government from the one it had placed on March 30.

Out of the budget of Rs 2 lakh crore, the State government had presented a vote on account of Rs 1,06,498 crore for the first four months of the financial year. The primary focus will be on employment generation, upgradation of healthcare facilities, sources said and added that capital spending will also increase.

The budget will be more than the Rs 2 lakh crore projected by the government in March. The programme expenditure will also increase. Priority will be on increasing the State’s own tax and non-tax revenue besides hike in the social sector spending.

In the 2021-22 budget, social sector spending was 37 per cent of the total expenditure. Besides, steps will be taken to reduce the State’s dependence on debts.

Focus Areas

  • Employment generation

  • Upgradation of healthcare facilities

  • Capital Spending

  • Tax, non-tax revenue

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Budget 2022 Odisha Assembly Odisha Budget approval Council of Ministers
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp