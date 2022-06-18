Letters on Kalahandi ITIs raise confusion  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Official letters by Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department to its Technical Education and Training Directorate and Kalahandi administration over proposed ITIs at Dharmagarh and Junagarh, has sparked public resentment in both the places.

As per reports, the ITI at Dharmagarh received administrative approval for construction at a cost of `9.5 crore in 2018 and five acre land recorded in favour of the institute. The following year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually laid the foundation stone and tender was finalised in 2021 with a target to complete the ITI by May 2023. Similarly, land had been identified at Taljaring for Junagarh ITI with no further headway.

However, controversy erupted following two confusing letters issued by the SDTE department regarding the ITIs with locals demanding clarity over the matter. Sources said, in a letter to the Director of Technical Education and Training in May this year, the joint secretary of the SDTE department stated that the proposed ITIs at Dharmagarh and Junagarh were not feasible and hence, the land identified stood cancelled due to close proximity of the two places.

It was again stated that the proposed Junagarh ITI would be established by taking over model degree college constructed by the Higher Education department. As the letter came to public domain, locals led by Dharamgarh NAC chairman Ashok Mohanty and block branch of District Adivasi Sangh staged agitations.

Amid the outcry, the SDTE joint secretary shot off another letter to the Collector early this month seeking land details of the proposed site for ITI Dharmagarh. While the administration reportedly sent the required information, it created further confusion and drew flak from sections of the public who feared this would hamper proposed ITI at Junagarh. None from the administration was available to give clarifications on the matter.