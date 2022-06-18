STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Fire Service to introduce post-paid cards for provision of fuel

Odisha Fire Service has finalised a deal with Indian Oil to procure fuel through post paid cards.

Published: 18th June 2022

Fire engine, Fire station

For representational purposes (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service will soon introduce post-paid cards for provision of fuel to its vehicles. Currently, the vehicles are procuring diesel on credit from fuel stations and the bills are submitted to the Fire Service department in the end of every month.

Odisha Fire Service has finalised a deal with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to procure fuel through post paid cards. In the first phase, over 100 fire fighting vehicles of Khurda and Cuttack districts will be allowed to procure diesel through the cards. 

The decision was taken at a meeting between DG (Fire Service) Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and IOCL officials at the Directorate of Fire Services office in Cuttack on Friday. IOCL will also offer 0.50 point redemption for every purchase and the money saved will go to the State exchequer.

"A memorandum will be signed with IOCL soon to introduce post-paid cards to purchase fuel for fire tenders of Khurda and Cuttack. The decision was taken as per the government's 5T initiative," said Upadhyay. 

He further said the drivers of fire tenders will be provided insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. 

