STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Student from Rourkela's SK DAV Polytechnic College alleges ragging, files case

The complainant, a native of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district, said that he would quit the institute and study elsewhere as senior students consume alcohol and ganja.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

SK DAV Polytechnic College in Rourkela

SK DAV Polytechnic College in Rourkela. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:The State government-run SK DAV Polytechnic, a diploma engineering college at Rourkela, has hogged limelight for wrong reasons again  after a first year mechanical engineering student on Friday lodged a complaint with Uditngar police station alleging assault and ragging by seniors.

The complainant, a native of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district, said that he would quit the institute and study elsewhere as senior students consume alcohol and ganja and hold late night meetings to rag juniors. 

The complaint stated that on June 4, some seniors assaulted the first year student and subjected him to ragging during annual function of the college leading to his hospitalisation. He, therefore, reached out to police for justice. 

Principal Reenati Ray said she was informed shortly after the incident that during annual function, senior students were dancing near the venue where the complainant got involved with them and was assaulted. Subsequently, the institute’s disciplinary committee found that an altercation had broken out when the complainant threatened them with calling some outsiders. Then four senior students and one classmate assaulted him. 

In presence of the complainant's parents, the principal insisted on lodging separate complaints against the five students for assault and against the first year student for issuing threat.

However, the parents insisted on a compromise apprehending a threat to his career  Accordingly it was decided the five accused students would bear Rs 20,000 as treatment cost. The issue was settled but now a case has been registered, she said. 

Incidentally, in December 2021, a similar incident had occurred leading to an inquiry by the disciplinary committee and police complaint. The case was resolved after the complainant student’s parents reached a compromise. 

The principal, however, had no satisfactory answer as to why such occurrences are repeatedly taking place in the college. Established in 1967, the college at Basanti Colony here imparts diploma engineering courses to about 900 students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SK DAV Polytechnic Rourkela college ragging
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp