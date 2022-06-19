Odisha: First phase of cooperative societies election to begin on Sunday, 2,521 elected uncontested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase of the election to primary cooperative societies will begin on Sunday. According to a notification issued by the Odisha State Cooperative Election Commission (OSCEC) on Saturday, out of the 3,252 primary cooperative societies for which elections are scheduled on Sunday, representatives of 2,521 societies have been elected uncontested.

Elections will be held for only 731 primary cooperative societies for which 4,53,610 voters will exercise their franchise. The results of these elections will be declared on June 25. Elections for another 3,824 primary cooperative societies will be held on June 26.

For free and fair cooperative polls, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Commission. District Collectors and superintendents of police have been asked to mobilise forces for the election. According to the notification, 244 societies have been marked sensitive. Provision of videography and CCTV coverage has been made for them.

At least 19 deputy registrars of co-operative societies (DRCS) and 58 assistant registrars of co-operative societies (ARCS) have been assigned to manage the election. Voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 4 pm.

Out of the 7,076 primary cooperative societies in the State, 4,152 are under the administrative control of the Cooperation department while 1,912 are under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. Besides, 803 are under the Handlooms and Textiles department while 208 are under the MSME department. One society is functioning under the Ayush department.

Elections to 132 central and 21 apex societies will be held in the second and third phases respectively. Dates for the second and third phase election will be announced soon.