Odisha MLA Bijay Shankar's fiancee lodges FIR alleging sexual harassment 

Speaking to media persons, Somalika Dash, fiancée of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das informed about the FIR and stated that she has been betrayed by Das in love.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:02 AM

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Somalika Dash, fiancée of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, on June 18   lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating by the legislator. Das had stayed away from the court on Friday even as his marriage was to be solemnised on the day. 

Speaking to media persons, she informed about the FIR and stated that she has been betrayed by Das in love. “I have lodged an FIR against him in the local police station and trust the police to give me justice,” she said. Somalika was accompanied by her father and aunt to the police station.

As per reports, the MLA and Somalika from Deuligrameswer under Jagatsinghpur police limits knew each other while studying at SVM college and fell in love. But as things turned bad between them subsequently, Somalika made public their personal video during the last panchayat polls and reportedly circulated it. She also approached the SP on the matter.  

However, with the help of mediators, both agreed to marry and accordingly, on May 17, applied at the Registrar of Marriage, Jagatsinghpur, for a date to solemnise the wedding. A day ahead of the scheduled marriage date of June 17, Somalika and her family members contacted MLA Das asking him to be present at the registrar’s office. But Das did not turn up. 

However, the MLA informed that as he is busy with the constituency work and his mother’s failing health, he was unable to reach for the marriage on Friday. “Marriage between bride and bridegroom can be solemnised within 90 days of applying for registration of marriage. So 60 more days are left. How can this account for cheating or harassing the girl,” questioned Das.IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Pravash Kumar Sahu said basing on Somalika’s allegations, police have registered a case against the MLA and an investigation is on. 

