Odisha: Two more sick elephants in Sambalpur to get treated 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two ailing elephants within the Sambalpur Forest Division, have kept the forest officials on their toes for more than 48 hours now. While one of the elephants has taken refuge inside a pond in the Badasahi forest section, another is found limping around 10 kilometres away in the Padiabahal forest section.

According to reports, the forest officials got the information about the two ailing elephants on the night of June 16. Subsequently, they went to the spot to find one elephant inside a pond in the Badahasahi forest area. Though people in the nearby villages claimed that the elephant has been stuck in the water, the Sambalpur Forest Division refuted the claims.

The stranded elephant in a pond under Sambalpur Forest Division | Express

Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Sambalpur, Vishwanath Neelannavar said, “It is a rumour that the elephant is stranded in the pond but it has itself got down into the water. We found the tusker had a high fever so it must have waded into the water to neutralize the body temperature. However, the veterinary officers have checked on the elephant and given him the necessary medical attention. Another elephant which is outside the pond has also got an injury. However, we have already called doctors for necessary treatment which will begin tomorrow.”

The DFO further said, two doctors have been called from Angul Division and OUAT who will arrive with their teams. Subsequently, both the tuskers will be tranquillized and treated. We have also engaged three of our local veterinary doctors who will assist them in the treatment and also look after the follow-up action. The situation is under control and our staff are monitoring the status.”

While the tusker inside the pond is aged around 10-12 years, the exact age of the other tusker, who is an adult is yet to be ascertained. Forest department sources informed that both the elephants have most likely got into a tussle following which they have sustained injuries on their forelimbs. At least 12 staff of the forest range are at the spot since the incident was reported and are monitoring their movements.