Take advantage of Railway Startup Policy: East Coast Railway general manager

Representatives from various startups, students from various engineering and management institutes participated in the discussion about the benefits of the startups for railways.

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Sharad Kumar Srivastav urged the startups in the State to take the advantage of the Indian Railways Start-Up Policy launched recently to promote innovation and resolve issues the railways have been facing.  

The policy that offers grants up to `1.5 crore aims at developing cost-effective, implementable, scalable solutions, functional prototypes and innovative products for addressing quality, reliability and maintainability related issues of Indian Railways.“The Ministry of Railways has received around 160 problem statements from the field units of which 11 problem statements have been identified to be dealt through the new policy,” he said.

Representatives from various startups and students from various engineering and management institutes participated in the discussion about the benefits of the startups for railways. All principal heads of the departments were present.

