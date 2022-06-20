Odisha: Custody ‘torture’ puts Bonai police under scanner

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bonai police under Rourkela police district in Sundargarh district have come under the scanner for allegedly torturing youth in custody on suspicion of theft. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Chinmoy Sahu of the Narendra Chowk area. He has sustained a severe contusion on the back of both his thighs due to the alleged torture and is now recuperating at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). Incidentally, Sahu is suffering from sickle cell disease.

The youth works at a shoe shop near Narendra Chowk. On June 17 evening, a police jeep came to the shop and enquired about him in connection with the theft of an electrical board. Sahu said he denied his involvement but was picked up by police. “They took me to the police station in the vehicle. After reaching there, I was taken to a room at the backside of the police station building where a uniformed officer repeatedly assaulted me with a stick,” Sahu alleged.

Unable to bear the pain, the youth told the officer that he was suffering from sickle cell disease following which the beating stopped. Sahu said at around 10 pm, he was allowed to go home with his brother after giving a written undertaking that he was returning healthy.

The youth’s mother Sebati Sahu said though her son was innocent and not involved in any theft, he was brutally beaten up inside the police station. “I demand strong action against the police officer involved in torturing my son,” she added. On Sunday, Sebati lodged a complaint with the Rourkela SP office and sought justice for her son.

Repeated attempts to contact Bonai IIC Ranjan Nayak for comment proved futile as his cellphone was switched off. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the incident has come to his notice. The Additional SP of Bonai has been directed to investigate the matter.