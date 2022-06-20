STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Custody ‘torture’ puts Bonai police under scanner

The victim, suffering from sickle cell disease, was picked up on suspicion of theft and was allegedly tortured in custody. 

Published: 20th June 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Bonai police under Rourkela police district in Sundargarh district have come under the scanner for allegedly torturing youth in custody on suspicion of theft. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Chinmoy Sahu of the Narendra Chowk area. He has sustained a severe contusion on the back of both his thighs due to the alleged torture and is now recuperating at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). Incidentally, Sahu is suffering from sickle cell disease. 

The youth works at a shoe shop near Narendra Chowk. On June 17 evening, a police jeep came to the shop and enquired about him in connection with the theft of an electrical board. Sahu said he denied his involvement but was picked up by police. “They took me to the police station in the vehicle. After reaching there, I was taken to a room at the backside of the police station building where a uniformed officer repeatedly assaulted me with a stick,” Sahu alleged.

Unable to bear the pain, the youth told the officer that he was suffering from sickle cell disease following which the beating stopped. Sahu said at around 10 pm, he was allowed to go home with his brother after giving a written undertaking that he was returning healthy. 

The youth’s mother Sebati Sahu said though her son was innocent and not involved in any theft, he was brutally beaten up inside the police station. “I demand strong action against the police officer involved in torturing my son,” she added. On Sunday, Sebati lodged a complaint with the Rourkela SP office and sought justice for her son.

Repeated attempts to contact Bonai IIC Ranjan Nayak for comment proved futile as his cellphone was switched off. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the incident has come to his notice. The Additional SP of Bonai has been directed to investigate the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death Odisha Rourkela police district
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp