Odisha: Residents of CMC’s Indira Colony deprived of basic civic amenities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Developmental and welfare schemes seem to be a distant dream for residents of Indira Colony in Kajipatana under Ward No. 56 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Even basic civic amenities such as pucca road, safe drinking water and toilets elude about 55 families of Indira Colony, who are suffering due to CMC’s apathy.

Most of the residents, who belong to the labour class, had availed houses under Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) a majority of which are in dilapidated condition due to lack of repair. While residents are eligible for inclusion as beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, lack of Record of Right (ROR) in favour of their own land has now become a barrier.

“Our main problem is that we have no ROR supporting our landed property. Though local politicians have been assuring us to provide ROR, they forget soon after the election. Repeated requests to CMC too are yielding no result,” said resident Judhistir Samal.

Residents have to depend on three tubewells despite drinking water pipelines being laid out, but with no water supply. With no drainage system and garbage disposal points, people are forced to dispose of their household waste in open.

Residents allege after Indira Colony’s inclusion in CMC jurisdiction, neither the Mayor nor any administrative officer has ever visited their locality. Despite several attempts, CMC slum improvement officer could not be reached for a comment.