Odisha State Road Transport Corporation sets AI-based smart toilet at Malatipatpur bus stand

The toilets with rooms for refreshment would not only provide a high-end sanitation facility to passengers, but also would be beneficial for them as a centre for relaxation. 

Published: 20th June 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fresh rooms at Malatipatpur bus stand in Puri district | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has come up with an ultra-modern Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart toilet-cum-integrated commercial facility at the Malatipatpur bus stand in Puri district.

The smart facility developed in association with Freshrooms Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, a Madhya Pradesh-based startup, has been introduced for the first time in the eastern part of the country. It will open for tourists and travellers from Monday. 

The toilets with rooms for refreshment would not only provide a high-end sanitation facility to passengers but also would be beneficial for them as a centre for relaxation.  The AI-based facility has been developed with better ambient lighting and proper aesthetic design keeping the safety of women at the forefront. The UV lights-enabled toilet pans will ensure no viruses and bacteria. It will operate on a pay, use and redeem concept with refreshments, eat and lounge facility.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of OSRTC Diptesh Pattnayak said being the sole State Transport Undertaking (STU), it has always been the mandate for corporations to provide better and hygienic passenger facilities. Though it has been a challenge for any STU to upkeep those passenger amenities, he said, innovative ideas, better enforcement and visionary administration have put forward OSRTC in reviving its lost pride. 

“Sanitation is the basic requirement sought by any passenger and a hygienic and safe sanitation facility for women passengers has always been a concern. The AI-based smart system is expected to mitigate the issue and benefit the passengers and the tourists coming from various states,” Pattnayak said and added that the OSRTC is planning to introduce such concepts in many other places in the State.

