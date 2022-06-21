STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ailing tusker still inside pond in Sambalpur

While local veterinary officers checked on the pachyderm and provided immediate medical attention, two doctors were called from Angul and OUAT for proper treatment.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Unmoved in a pond for more than three days, the 12-year-old ailing tusker is keeping forest officials of Sambalpur division on their toes as it is yet to be guided out of the water body in Badasahi range. On the night of June 16, forest officials were informed about the tusker in the pond. They went to the spot and found that the elephant’s forelimb was injured and it had high fever. Forest officials believed that the tusker had waded into the water to neutralise its body temperature.

While local veterinary officers checked on the pachyderm and provided immediate medical attention, two doctors were called from Angul and OUAT for proper treatment. Though it was supposed to be tranquilised and treated on Sunday, forest officials failed to guide it out of the pond. 

Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Sambalpur Vishwanath Neelannavar said treatment of the tusker was delayed due to incessant rain which affected the visibility. Besides, the elephant is not coming out of the pond because of fever. “However, we have managed to bring it near the embankment of the pond with help of ropes. It might take another 2-3 days for the tusker to come out of the water body,” he said.

The DFO further said the medical team is constantly monitoring the elephant’s health. The pachyderm is being treated inside the pond and its condition is stable. Meanwhile, forest officials have asked the villagers to not come near the pond during the course of treatment of the elephant. Another elephant who was also found injured in Padiabahal range is being provided treatment and is said to be stable. 
 

