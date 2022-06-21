Four of a family killed in lightning strike, two hurt in Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/JAGATSINGHPUR : Tragedy struck a family after four of its members were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a lightning strike at Mallikamunda in Nuapada district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Trinath Nag (60), his son Chudamani Nah (23), nephews Laxmana Nag (28) and Gunasagar Nag (15). Trinath’s wife Mithila Nag (56) and another nephew Hemanta Nag (8) were injured in the incident.

Sources said the family members were carrying out repair work of the roof of their house when lightning struck them. They were rushed to Komna hospital where the doctor declared four of them dead.

On being informed, Mallikamunda police reached the hospital and registered cases of unnatural death.

Hemanta was discharged from hospital after he became stable. However, Mithila was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Nuapada after her condition deteriorated. Sources said her condition is stable and she is responding well to the treatment.

On Monday, bodies of the four deceased were handed over to their relatives after postmortem. A pal of gloom descended on Mallikamunda following the tragic deaths. Similarly, a farmer was killed after being struck by lightning at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday. He was identified as 52-year-old Jayadev Parmanik of Gadaharishpur village within Erasama police limits. Sources said Jayadev was fishing in the river at Nima Bellary village when he was hit by lightning.

Villagers rushed him to Balitutha hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. Police seized Jayadev’s body and sent it to Kujang hospital for postmortem. In a separate incident, one Lily Patra (45) of Gobindpur village in Erasama sustained injuries after being struck by lightning on the day. She has been admitted to Atharbanki hospital.