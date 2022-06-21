STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parichay Foundation organises 7th SHRIE Awards

Continuing the tradition of honouring men achievers, city-based Parichay Foundation organised the 7th edition of SHRIE Awards on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Continuing the tradition of honouring men achievers, city-based Parichay Foundation organised the 7th edition of SHRIE Awards on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. The award this year was given in 16 different categories including medical science, art and culture, social work, education and entrepreneurship, media, business leader, sports, entertainment, literature and sustainable fashion.

The lifetime achievement award was given to eminent singer Pranab Patnaik and veteran journalist Pradosh Patnaik. “Every year, we are getting achievers who are joining us from all over the country and this fills my heart with pride. They are all inspirational in their own right,” said president of Parichay Foundation Rosalin Patasani Mishra. The programme was attended by Minister of Forest and Environment Pradip Amat, former MP Prasanna Patasani, former OSHB chairperson Priyadarshi Mishra, Mayor Sulochana Das and other dignitaries.

