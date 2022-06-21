STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan secures NAAC A++ grade

SOA had obtained the NAAC grade A twice earlier in 2009 and 2015 in the old grading system.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   In its third round of accreditation, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University has been awarded the highest grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Out of a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00, it scored 3.88.

The accreditation will be valid for a period of seven years with effect from May 10, 2022. Assessment was done in seven areas - curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices. A seven-member NAAC peer team had visited the SOA campus for three days from May 4 to 6 for assessment.

SOA had obtained the NAAC grade A twice earlier in 2009 and 2015 in the old grading system. The new grading system for assessment became effective from April, 2017.  SOA was placed 20th among institutions of higher learning in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021.

