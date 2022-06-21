STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tele-serial actor dies by suicide in Bhubaneshwar

 A 22-year-old tele-serial actor allegedly died by suicide at her rented accommodation in Gada Sahi under Nayapalli police limits. 

Published: 21st June 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 22-year-old tele-serial actor allegedly died by suicide at her rented accommodation in Gada Sahi under Nayapalli police limits. The woman was a native of Sanket Patana in Jagatsinghpur district. The victim’s body was recovered from her residence on the ground floor on Saturday night. Initial investigation suggests she took the extreme step by hanging from a ceiling fan by using a saree, police said. Police sources said, the matter came to light  after one of her male friends informed her father about the incident. The landlord claimed that the youth and the woman were staying together in his house.

Police, however, said the victim’s parents are not aware if both were married. “The youth had requested the girl’s father to meet them about 10 days back. He had also received her father at the railway station when the latter had come to the city,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.Police have also recovered a note from the victim’s room but she has reportedly held no one responsible for her death. 

The youth is working with a finance firm. The parents of the victim suspect foul play and have requested the police to thoroughly investigate the matter. “My daughter was staying in Bhubaneswar since the last four years. She shifted to the present house at Gada Sahi about two months back. Apart from acting in serials, she was working with a finance firm where the youth is also employed,” the victim’s father told the mediapersons.

“The youth had telephoned me on June 11 and informed that he had a fight with my daughter. I went to Bhubaneswar a day later and asked her to come with me. She visited us during Raja festival before returning to the Capital City. I suspect the youth’s involvement behind her death. Police should look into the matter,” he said. “More details will emerge after receiving the victim’s postmortem report. Her male friend will also be questioned in connection with her death,” said a police officer.

