STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribals clash over cultivation in Bengbhata reserve forest, 25 injured

Bijepur IIC Prasanta Kolharas said a dispute erupted between villagers of Sindhibhata and Thuangpadar over the issue last year following which a peace committee was formed by police.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Injured villagers lying on the ground after the clash in Bengbhata forest | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At least 25 persons sustained injuries after a violent clash broke out between residents of two tribal villages over cultivation inside Bengbhata reserve forest in Kalahandi’s Lanjigarh block on Sunday. All the injured persons belong to Sindhibhata and Thuangpadar villages within Bijepur police limits. Sources said residents of both the villages have been trying to encroach land in the reserve forest for cultivation since last year.

Bijepur IIC Prasanta Kolharas said a dispute erupted between villagers of Sindhibhata and Thuangpadar over the issue last year following which a peace committee was formed by police. In presence of elected panchayati raj representatives and forest officials, the warring villagers were told to refrain from encroaching the forest land. The Forest department was also requested to take appropriate steps in the matter as police apprehended law and order situation in the area. 

However on Sunday, residents of both the villages once again trespassed into the forest and were preparing land for cultivation. First a verbal confrontation took place between the two groups and subsequently, it turned into a violent clash. Of the 25 injured persons, five are reportedly serious. While 17 injured villagers were admitted to Lanjigarh community health centre (CHC), the rest were taken to the government hospital in Bhawanipatna. On Monday, those admitted to Lanjigarh CHC were shifted to the Bhawanipatna hospital. 

The IIC said police have registered a case and efforts are on to pacify the warring villagers. Though tension continues to prevail in the area, the situation is under control. Sources said despite being aware of the encroachment attempts of villagers, no tangible step was taken by the Forest department to protect Bengbhata reserve forest. In absence of intervention by forest officials, villagers are regularly trespassing into the reserve forests of Kalahandi North and South divisions for cultivation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengbhata reserve forest Cultivation Clash
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp