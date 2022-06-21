STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Truck driver confines man on suspicion of theft, arrested 

Both also stated that Mallick was attempting to steal a mobile phone a little later from another truck nearby.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Paradip Lock police, on Monday, arrested a truck driver  Sadanada Rout (37) of Jajpur for allegedly torturing and keeping one person in illegal confinement by tying his legs and hands. As per sources, Rout and the helper Kalia Barik apprehended the victim, Mithun Mallick of Bitargada village, while he was allegedly stealing cash of `11000 from the cabin of their truck parked at Carbon Chowk on Sunday. Both also stated that Mallick was attempting to steal a mobile phone a little later from another truck nearby.

Police said as per the complainant Mallick, suspecting him to be a thief, the driver and helper allegedly tied his legs and hands with a rope, assaulted him and put him on the truck and proceeded towards Chandikhole. However, on the way hearing Mallick shout for help, some passersby stopped the truck near Hazari Chhak under Marshghai police station and rescued him.

They took the truck and its driver to Marshaghai Police Station while the helper managed to flee. Based on the complaint lodged by Mallick, Paradeep Lock police arrested Rout and forwarded to court. IIC of Paradip Lock police station Sabyasachi Rout informed that a case has been registered. Police have seized the truck and arrested the main accused. The helper will be arrested soon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp