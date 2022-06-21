Truck driver confines man on suspicion of theft, arrested 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Lock police, on Monday, arrested a truck driver Sadanada Rout (37) of Jajpur for allegedly torturing and keeping one person in illegal confinement by tying his legs and hands. As per sources, Rout and the helper Kalia Barik apprehended the victim, Mithun Mallick of Bitargada village, while he was allegedly stealing cash of `11000 from the cabin of their truck parked at Carbon Chowk on Sunday. Both also stated that Mallick was attempting to steal a mobile phone a little later from another truck nearby.

Police said as per the complainant Mallick, suspecting him to be a thief, the driver and helper allegedly tied his legs and hands with a rope, assaulted him and put him on the truck and proceeded towards Chandikhole. However, on the way hearing Mallick shout for help, some passersby stopped the truck near Hazari Chhak under Marshghai police station and rescued him.

They took the truck and its driver to Marshaghai Police Station while the helper managed to flee. Based on the complaint lodged by Mallick, Paradeep Lock police arrested Rout and forwarded to court. IIC of Paradip Lock police station Sabyasachi Rout informed that a case has been registered. Police have seized the truck and arrested the main accused. The helper will be arrested soon, he added.