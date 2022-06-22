STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign of Dalmia Bharat to develop skills of youths

In a bid to strengthen the mission of self-reliant India, the Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) has embarked on a skill development campaign to enhance employability of youths.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a bid to strengthen the mission of self-reliant India, the Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) has embarked on a skill development campaign to enhance the employability of youths. As part of the campaign, the Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) of DBL is running Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing (DIKSHa) centres in four districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda in partnership with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA). 

DIKSHa centres are offering courses like electrician, general duty assistant, industrial sewing machine operator and retail sales associates to youths. It is also assisting skilled youths in getting placement in Odisha and other states. Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd (DCBL) executive director Chetan Srivastava said, “By committing to provide quality training to underprivileged youths, we want to contribute towards Skilling India and create an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

DBCL is a unit of DBL at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district. The initiative was launched in 2017 and so far, 3,357 youths have received training and 2,453 employed in various organisations including Westside, KITEX, Shahi Exports, Color Jerseys, PORTEA Medical, 2050 Healthcare and RenewSys India. They include 530 youths from Kheramuta and Rumabahal in the periphery of DBCL plant at Rajgangpur and Lanjiberna mines in Kutra block. 

To enable sustainable income opportunities for women and girls of Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks, the DCBL has also opened tailoring and beauty and wellness training centres.

