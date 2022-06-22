Early warning system to keep villagers informed about movement of jumbos in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: To curb the rising incidence of human casualty reportedly due to man-animal conflict, the Forest Department of Baripada territorial division in Mayurbhanj district has introduced ‘Early Warning System’ that would create a network of telephone numbers of villagers in the territory and warn them, particularly on the movement of elephants.

The decision to start the initiative was taken at a high level meeting held with Regional Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve(STR) T Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director of STR South Samrat Gowda, Divisional Forest Officer of Baripada Territorial Division Santosh Kumar Joshi and other officials last month.

Under the initiative, the department has started collecting cell phone numbers of the villagers of more than 150 villages affected by elephants. On these numbers, early warning about movement of elephants will be shared. Similarly, a toll free number 8763378400 has also been made operational from the division office at Baripada so that villagers can inform about any movement they see , the DFO said.

“As per the direction of the RCCF of the STR, the division is planning to engage at least five volunteers along with a Gram Sathi from each affected village and the department will provide them torch and crackers to assist forest officials to keep a watch on the movement of elephants. The division will ensure to provide some remuneration for their services,” he added.

Some temporary camps in places where elephants move frequently have been set up. “Engagement of five volunteers including Gram Sathi will be executed once the Government approves it,” the DFO added.

The project details were submitted to the Principal Conservator of Forest (PCCF) some days ago.