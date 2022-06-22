STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

International Yoga Day celebrated across Odisha

Similarly, International Yoga Day was celebrated in Koraput by various government and private organisations.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

yoga couple

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA/JEYPORE/ROURKELA:  More than a hundred women labourers of Nimapara Block participated in ‘International Yoga Day’ on Tuesday held at Garapada village under the aegis of Labour and Employment Department, Government of India. Social outfit ‘Jageswari Jubak Sangha’ organised the programme which was attended by regional director Sasmita Bhatta, education officers RP Padhi, Prakash Mishra and Basant Kumar Patra. Yoga trainers, elected GP representatives, Skill India Officials were among those who attended the event.

Similarly, International Yoga Day was celebrated in Koraput by various government and private organisations. From early in the morning people were found practising yoga in parks, and playgrounds in Jeypore, Koraput , Sunabeda, Damonjodi, Kotpad areas.  The day was also observed by the BSF  in different places of Koraput, Boipariguda, Laxmipur and Sunki.  In Jayanagar Park,  Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and eminent persons of the locality took part in the Yoga Diwas celebrations.

Rourkela too joined the rest of the world to celebrate 8th International Yoga Day amid enthusiastic participation of people at various yoga sessions held by different organisations.  Above 550 people participated at the mass yoga sessions organised by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL at the Biju Patnaik Hockey stadium and another venue at Rourkela.  RSP Director In-Charge Atanu Bhowmick accompanied by the ED (P&A) PK Satpathy and ED (Projects) PK Sahoo participated in the yoga session.  Yoga ensures healthy body and mind and is essential for well being as it improves physical and mental health in stressful situations, said Bhowmick. Mines under RSP in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts also organised yoga sessions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoga International Yoga Day
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp