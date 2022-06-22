International Yoga Day celebrated across Odisha

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA/JEYPORE/ROURKELA: More than a hundred women labourers of Nimapara Block participated in ‘International Yoga Day’ on Tuesday held at Garapada village under the aegis of Labour and Employment Department, Government of India. Social outfit ‘Jageswari Jubak Sangha’ organised the programme which was attended by regional director Sasmita Bhatta, education officers RP Padhi, Prakash Mishra and Basant Kumar Patra. Yoga trainers, elected GP representatives, Skill India Officials were among those who attended the event.

Similarly, International Yoga Day was celebrated in Koraput by various government and private organisations. From early in the morning people were found practising yoga in parks, and playgrounds in Jeypore, Koraput , Sunabeda, Damonjodi, Kotpad areas. The day was also observed by the BSF in different places of Koraput, Boipariguda, Laxmipur and Sunki. In Jayanagar Park, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and eminent persons of the locality took part in the Yoga Diwas celebrations.

Rourkela too joined the rest of the world to celebrate 8th International Yoga Day amid enthusiastic participation of people at various yoga sessions held by different organisations. Above 550 people participated at the mass yoga sessions organised by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL at the Biju Patnaik Hockey stadium and another venue at Rourkela. RSP Director In-Charge Atanu Bhowmick accompanied by the ED (P&A) PK Satpathy and ED (Projects) PK Sahoo participated in the yoga session. Yoga ensures healthy body and mind and is essential for well being as it improves physical and mental health in stressful situations, said Bhowmick. Mines under RSP in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts also organised yoga sessions.