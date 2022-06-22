STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kalimela cooperative society: Former Maoist in election fray

Accompanied by his supporters,  Sukdev submitted nomination papers before the electoral officer Debendranath Nayak in Kalimela. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  As the district administration has initiated the process for the election of Kalimela cooperative society chairman, vice-chairman and 15 posts of director, former dreaded Maoist leader Budra Kabasi alias Sukdev has entered the electoral fray by filing his nomination on Tuesday on the last day of nomination for the chairman post. Accompanied by his supporters,  Sukdev submitted nomination papers before the electoral officer Debendranath Nayak in Kalimela. 

As Congress is supporting the candidature of Sukdev, former Kalimela Block chairman Mala Madhi and other leaders from the party accompanied him. Though the Kalimela LAMPS Authority is yet to come out with the final list, the former Maoist leader is likely to get elected uncontested being the only one in the fray, sources said. Senior BJD leaders Rajendra Panda, Adma Rava, Nrusingh Charan Mohanty and others congratulated Sukdev. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalimela Maoist Sukdev
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp