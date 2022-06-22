Kalimela cooperative society: Former Maoist in election fray

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As the district administration has initiated the process for the election of Kalimela cooperative society chairman, vice-chairman and 15 posts of director, former dreaded Maoist leader Budra Kabasi alias Sukdev has entered the electoral fray by filing his nomination on Tuesday on the last day of nomination for the chairman post. Accompanied by his supporters, Sukdev submitted nomination papers before the electoral officer Debendranath Nayak in Kalimela.

As Congress is supporting the candidature of Sukdev, former Kalimela Block chairman Mala Madhi and other leaders from the party accompanied him. Though the Kalimela LAMPS Authority is yet to come out with the final list, the former Maoist leader is likely to get elected uncontested being the only one in the fray, sources said. Senior BJD leaders Rajendra Panda, Adma Rava, Nrusingh Charan Mohanty and others congratulated Sukdev.