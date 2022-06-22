Not invited to meeting, Shailabala alumni raps project committee

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The project implementation committee (PIC) constituted for the development project of Cuttack Chandi Mandir, has come under criticism from the Old Students’ Association (Alumni) of Shailabala Women’s College for not inviting them to a recently held meeting on takeover of the latter’s land.

The college would lose some part of its playground to the project. In the PIC meeting on June 17, the compensation package towards the institution was discussed. The alumni association which is opposing takeover of the college land said it came to know about the meeting through media reports.

Association president Gopa Das said, “It is a matter of regret that though the alumni are major stakeholders, neither the college authorities nor the district administration acknowledges them despite the government’s Mo College Abhijan. Had the authorities considered the alumni association as one working for the empowerment of women and welfare of the students then its members would have been invited to the meeting called by the PIC,” Das said.

There is no clarity on how much land of the college would be taken and for what purpose and what would be the compensation amount. As major stakeholder, the meeting convened by PIC should have been represented by the alumni association members as they hadmoved the Orissa HC on the issue, she added.

When the Shailabala Women’s College came under MoCollege Abhijan, the members of the students association started donating money for the development of the playground and other sports facilities. Das also questioned the safety and communication of the students if a playground is allotted outside the campus. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, who is the convenor of PIC could not be reached.