Odisha: Baby dumped in bushes rescued

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A newborn boy abandoned in the bushes near a nullah in Udayapur village under Sukinda block was rescued on Monday afternoon. The baby is believed to be just six to seven hours old. Sources said one Labanga Munda of Udayapur village had gone to the nullah to answer nature’s call when she heard the cries of a baby in the nearby bushes. She searched the area and spotted the infant.

Munda rescued the newborn boy and brought him home. As the baby had sustained a few cut wounds due to ant bites, she with the help of a local youth took him to the community health centre (CHC) in Sukinda for treatment.

The medical officer of Sukinda CHC Dr Jayadev Nanda treated the boy and informed the local police and childline officials about the incident. Later, a childline team reached the CHC. The baby was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for better treatment. Sources said the newborn’s condition is stable and he will be handed over to the child welfare committee after treatment. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to trace the person who abandoned baby boy in the bushes.