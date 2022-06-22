With only 238 anganwadis complete in Sundargarh, children learn under sun and shade 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Only 238 anganwadi centres out of the 2,501 taken up for transformation in Sundargarh district under the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) scheme are complete, thanks to alleged lackadaisical approach of executing agencies as kids continue to study under trees, in half-built buildings and other temporary accommodations for months.

DSWO Pravasini Chakra at the

under-construction Dalamkucha

anganwadi centre in Lahunipara

block | Express

The anganwadi centres (AWCs) have reportedly opened across the State from March-end and are operational at full capacity. Well-placed sources informed, the district has 3,918 AWCs, of which 2,501 existing buildings have been taken up for renovation under the BaLA model with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Tender was floated in November 2020 and four private agencies started work early in 2021, but owing to their poor performance, the second tender was floated in October 2021. It is learnt, about 2,000 centres are getting renovated by private agencies, while three Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and respective block offices are entrusted with development of the rest 500 centres.

The BaLA model, touted to be an innovative concept, envisages to make the AWCs child-friendly with colourful pictorial walls, ceilings, floors and exteriors, playing equipment, low-height furniture, kitchens and toilets among other things.

Outgoing Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, who pushed for the transformation, said the BaLA model will strengthen Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) among kids and aid their physical, mental and cognitive development.

Reliable sources said of the 238 transformed AWCs, nearly 200 have been handed over so far, while another 1,000 are reportedly nearing completion. Sundargarh District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Pravasini Chakra said the administration has instructed the executing agencies to complete and hand over the remaining centres in next three months, claiming works are going on in full swing. She admitted that owing to the renovation works, kids are studying in difficult conditions, while anganwadi and local health workers face hard time delivering associated services.

Former Sundargarh Zilla Parishad President Emma Ekka said in Nuagaon block she has noticed kids studying under trees due to the inordinate delay in renovation work of several AWCs. “Now that monsoon has arrived, the situation will be tough,” she added.