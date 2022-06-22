STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With only 238 anganwadis complete in Sundargarh, children learn under sun and shade 

The anganwadi centres (AWCs) have reportedly opened across Odisha from March-end and operational with full capacity. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Only 238 anganwadi centres out of the 2,501 taken up for transformation in Sundargarh district under the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) scheme are complete, thanks to alleged lackadaisical approach of executing agencies as kids continue to study under trees, in half-built buildings and other temporary accommodations for months.

DSWO Pravasini Chakra at the
under-construction Dalamkucha
anganwadi centre in Lahunipara
block | Express

The anganwadi centres (AWCs) have reportedly opened across the State from March-end and are operational at full capacity. Well-placed sources informed, the district has 3,918 AWCs, of which 2,501 existing buildings have been taken up for renovation under the BaLA model with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). 

Tender was floated in November 2020 and four private agencies started work early in 2021, but owing to their poor performance, the second tender was floated in October 2021. It is learnt, about 2,000 centres are getting renovated by private agencies, while three Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and respective block offices are entrusted with development of the rest 500 centres. 

The BaLA model, touted to be an innovative concept, envisages to make the AWCs child-friendly with colourful pictorial walls, ceilings, floors and exteriors, playing equipment, low-height furniture, kitchens and toilets among other things. 

Outgoing Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, who pushed for the transformation, said the BaLA model will strengthen Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) among kids and aid their physical, mental and cognitive development. 

Reliable sources said of the 238 transformed AWCs, nearly 200 have been handed over so far, while another 1,000 are  reportedly nearing completion. Sundargarh District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Pravasini Chakra said the administration has instructed the executing agencies to complete and hand over the remaining centres in next three months, claiming works are going on in full swing. She admitted that owing to the renovation works, kids are studying in difficult conditions, while anganwadi and local health workers face hard time delivering associated services.    

Former Sundargarh Zilla Parishad President Emma Ekka said in Nuagaon block she has noticed kids studying under trees due to the  inordinate delay in renovation work of several AWCs. “Now that monsoon has arrived,  the situation will be tough,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anganwadi AWC
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp