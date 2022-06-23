STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

18 dengue cases, 4 deaths in Laxmipur block keep health officials on toes

Though the local medical officials of Laxmipur began the treatment, that could not control the spread of the infection.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With  63 persons affected by viral fever and 18 dengue cases reported in Laxmipur block headquarters in last 10 days, Koraput district health administration has swung into action conducting door-to-door surveillance and treating patients. 

With a population of 5000, Laxmipur block has also reported four deaths in the last 10 days. Sources said, some residents of the village complained of fever and soon many persons were in its grip. Though the local medical officials of Laxmipur began the treatment, that could not control the spread of the infection.

Medical teams are camping at Laxmipur and conducting door-to-door health service in the village but new cases keep adding.  Though official reports keep the number of persons affected with fever at 63 and those with dengue 18, the actual numbers could be more as locals go to Koraput and Rayagada hospitals for treatment without any record. 

Consumption of water from ponds, sewage water on roads and pigs are said to be the major reasons behind spread of dengue. Koraput CDMO in-charge Arun Padhi informed that both medical and block staff are on high alert in the affected areas and precautionary  measures like collecting  blood samples from suspected persons, distribution of medicines, sensitisation of public about the diseases are going on.  

“Things are improving in Laxmipur. Our teams are camping there and rendering services as per the guidelines. Insecticidal fogging, cleaning, larvicide spray, surveillance and treatment are on, “ Padhi informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue Viral fever Heath warning
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp