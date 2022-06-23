18 dengue cases, 4 deaths in Laxmipur block keep health officials on toes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With 63 persons affected by viral fever and 18 dengue cases reported in Laxmipur block headquarters in last 10 days, Koraput district health administration has swung into action conducting door-to-door surveillance and treating patients.

With a population of 5000, Laxmipur block has also reported four deaths in the last 10 days. Sources said, some residents of the village complained of fever and soon many persons were in its grip. Though the local medical officials of Laxmipur began the treatment, that could not control the spread of the infection.

Medical teams are camping at Laxmipur and conducting door-to-door health service in the village but new cases keep adding. Though official reports keep the number of persons affected with fever at 63 and those with dengue 18, the actual numbers could be more as locals go to Koraput and Rayagada hospitals for treatment without any record.

Consumption of water from ponds, sewage water on roads and pigs are said to be the major reasons behind spread of dengue. Koraput CDMO in-charge Arun Padhi informed that both medical and block staff are on high alert in the affected areas and precautionary measures like collecting blood samples from suspected persons, distribution of medicines, sensitisation of public about the diseases are going on.

“Things are improving in Laxmipur. Our teams are camping there and rendering services as per the guidelines. Insecticidal fogging, cleaning, larvicide spray, surveillance and treatment are on, “ Padhi informed.