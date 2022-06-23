Bowing to village deities, Murmu embarks on her new journey

By Express News Service

BARIPADA : Even as the State erupted in joy over the news of Droupadi Murmu’s candidature by the BJP-led NDA for the highest office of the country and people from all walks of life thronged her residence at Rairangpur with greetings, the 64-year-old began her day with a visit to the shrines at her native Mahuldiha village in Rairangpur Municipality.

Murmu went to the Shiva temple to pray and offered her services by sweeping the temple floor. Locals say, despite her busy schedule, she regularly went to temples and cleaned the floor. Later in the day, she also visited Jagannath and Mahavir temples and offered obeisance. With security around her tightened since Tuesday evening, she was escorted by a posse of police personnel.

A follower of Prajapita Brahmakumaris for years, she visited Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya and shared her happiness with the followers there. Murmu went to Jahire Sthan and prayed there too before returning home.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, who also belongs to Mayurbhanj, said the NDA has given priority to the tribal dominated district and chose Murmu as the Presidential candidate.

Rairangpur BJP MLA Naba Charan Majhi said he and his party members were confident that Murmu will be chosen for the top position. “It has come true and she will soon be elected. I and the workers of BJP are thankful to NDA for having chosen a tribal woman from the remote pockets on the basis of her dedication to work for the people. We are sure she will do well for the nation,” said Majhi. Murmu later left for Bhubaneswar to submit her documents and proceed to file the nomination.

