STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New apartment ownership and management bill ready: Odisha govt tells HC

The State government filed an affidavit which stated that a fresh apartment ownership and management Bill has been already completed and it is RERA Act compliant.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday expressed hope that the State government will soon enact a fresh apartment ownership and management Bill complying to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act.

The court was hearing a PIL that had challenged the validity of the Odisha Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Rules 2021 on the ground that it is contrary to provisions of the RERA Act, 2016.

Bimalendu Pradhan, a Bhubaneswar based apartment owner had filed the PIL, which pointed out that sale deeds conveying common areas to the individual owners of apartments were getting registered by the builders on daily basis in violation of the RERA Act. Advocate Mohit Agarwal appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Earlier on May 12, the court had issued an interim order directing the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to strictly ensure that the sale deeds registered hereafter abide by the RERA Act and rules thereunder.  In the order the court had made it clear that actual registration of sale deeds where sharing of common areas has been conveyed to individual owners cannot be legally sustained as it is inconsistent with the RERA Act. The State government filed an affidavit which stated that a fresh apartment ownership and management Bill has been already completed and it is RERA Act compliant.

“Expeditious steps are being taken by the Government to enact it, preferably within a period of three months, by adhering to necessary legislative procedures,” Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department said in the affidavit. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik posted the matter to August 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Real Estate Regulatory Authority
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp