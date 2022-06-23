STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man slits throat of brother

Ranjit Mahanta had hacked his younger brother Manoj to death at Lamsi village of K Balang police station of Bonai sub-division.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Close on the heels of a villager brutally hacking his younger brother to death in K Balang police limits of Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district on Sunday, a similar ghastly murder took place on Tuesday night under Lahunipada police limits. 

Reports said the accused Baneswar Kuanr (43), allegedly slit the neck of his younger brother Bisweswar (40), with a sharp weapon following a quarrel at Khuntgaon village of Lahunipada police station. Police on Wednesday detained Baneswar and sent the body for autopsy.  

Earlier, on Sunday one Ranjit Mahanta had hacked his younger brother Manoj to death at Lamsi village of K Balang police station of Bonai sub-division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man kills brother
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp