Odisha: Man slits throat of brother

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Close on the heels of a villager brutally hacking his younger brother to death in K Balang police limits of Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district on Sunday, a similar ghastly murder took place on Tuesday night under Lahunipada police limits.

Reports said the accused Baneswar Kuanr (43), allegedly slit the neck of his younger brother Bisweswar (40), with a sharp weapon following a quarrel at Khuntgaon village of Lahunipada police station. Police on Wednesday detained Baneswar and sent the body for autopsy.

Earlier, on Sunday one Ranjit Mahanta had hacked his younger brother Manoj to death at Lamsi village of K Balang police station of Bonai sub-division.