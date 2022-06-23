Three-day economic blockade from July 4 over opening of Talcher Medical College

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Talcher Medical College Action Committee has decided to stage three-day economic blockade in the mining belt from July 4 to protest the delay by the State government in issuing notification declaring the exact date of opening of the institution.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday which was attended by people from all walks of life. Advisor of the committee Digambar Garnaik said from July 4, there will be an embargo on transportation of coal from Talcher coalfield for 72 hours.

“The State government agreed to take over the management of the medical college after Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) committed to bear all expenditures of the institution. But it is yet to announce a specific date for opening of the college,” he said.

Garnaik informed that during the blockade, there will be no coal despatch from Talcher either by rail or road to outside. However, there will be no stoppage of production in the coal mines. The committee had earlier called for an economic blockade but postponed it after the State government announced to take over the management of the medical college. The Talcher Medical college has been set up by MCL at a cost of Rs 492 crore.