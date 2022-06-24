Bullet injury led to death of tusker: Autopsy report

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two days after the 12-year-old ailing tusker succumbed in Badasahi forest range, Sambalpur forest division officials on Thursday confirmed it was shot at and the bullet injury took the toll on the jumbo.

The elephant that remained stuck in a pond in Samplahara under Sambalpur forest division had died due to multiple organ failure, caused due to infection of bullet injury, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sambalpur Forest Division, V. Neelannavar said.

During post-mortem, a bullet was found from the body of the elephant. “A bullet measuring 2-3 inch long with 2.5 mm diameter was removed from the forelimb of the tusker. It had pierced 30-40 cm into his bone due to which it could not be detected even with metal detectors,” said the officer.

While the forest officials detained three persons in connection with the incident, involvement of two could not be ascertained. “Another suspect is absconding but efforts are on to nab him. Further investigation into the matter is underway, “ he said.

The DFO informed the elephant was spotted with injury on May 28 following which steps were taken for its treatment. The forest officials also used a metal detector to check whether the elephant got injured due to gunshot but nothing was found.

Subsequently, the forest officials consulted Prof Indramani Nath from Odisha University Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Bhubaneswar, and treatment began on June 2. However, the elephant was found in a pond at Samplahara village on June 17.

Though vets from OUAT besides a doctor from Angul Forest Division and wildlife experts from Nandankanan reached to treat the elephant while it remained unmoved in the pond and could not be tranquilised because of weakness. As its condition did not improve despite treatment, the elephant was shifted out of the pond with the help of the fire department on June 21 but it did not survive.

