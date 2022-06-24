Cuttack man attempts immolation outside police station, critical

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 52-year-old man was critically injured after attempting self-immolation in front of Kissan Nagar police station on Thursday, reportedly due to police inaction on his complaint. Gunanidhi Bisoi of Sainparua in Ishani Brahmapur panchayat has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Locals said, Bisoi was allegedly assaulted by his nephew over property dispute and sustained head injury four days back. He had lodged a complaint with Kissan Nagar police in this regard. Bisoi was making rounds of the police station since then.

On the day, he went to the police station and at around 12 noon, he poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire. Some locals along with the cops rescued Bisoi with more than 80 per cent burn injuries and rushed him to SCB. It is believed that Bisoi took the step because police ignored his complaint and did not take any action against the accused

After Bishoi was shifted to the hospital, Kissan Nagar IIC Sasmita Rana was reportedly seen fleeing in a vehicle. Tensions ran high after the incident with locals questioning the apathy of police to people’s problems. It was also alleged that the IIC harassed people and threw away FIRs into dustbins if they failed to lodge complaint through brokers.

Senior police officials including additional SP Krushna Prasad Patanik rushed to the spot. Three platoons of police have been deployed to avert any further untoward incident. “We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said Patnaik. “I have requested DGP to initiate necessary action against IIC Sasmita Rana,” said Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Banoth.