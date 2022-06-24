STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack man attempts immolation outside police station, critical

A 52-year-old man was critically injured after attempting self-immolation in front of Kissan Nagar police station on Thursday, reportedly due to police inaction on his complaint. 

Published: 24th June 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A 52-year-old man was critically injured after attempting self-immolation in front of Kissan Nagar police station on Thursday, reportedly due to police inaction on his complaint. Gunanidhi Bisoi of Sainparua in Ishani Brahmapur panchayat has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Locals said, Bisoi was allegedly assaulted by his nephew over property dispute and sustained head injury four days back. He had lodged a complaint with Kissan Nagar police in this regard. Bisoi was making rounds of the police station since then. 

On the day, he went to the police station and at around 12 noon, he poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire. Some locals along with the cops rescued Bisoi with more than 80 per cent burn injuries and rushed him to SCB. It is believed that Bisoi took the step because police ignored his complaint and did not take any action against the accused

After Bishoi was shifted to the hospital, Kissan Nagar IIC Sasmita Rana was reportedly seen fleeing in a vehicle. Tensions ran high after the incident with locals questioning the apathy of police to people’s problems. It was also alleged that the IIC harassed people and threw away FIRs into dustbins if they failed to lodge complaint through brokers. 

Senior police officials including additional SP Krushna Prasad Patanik rushed to the spot. Three platoons of police have been deployed to avert any further untoward incident. “We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said Patnaik. “I have requested DGP to initiate necessary action against IIC Sasmita Rana,” said Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Banoth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police station Self immolation
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp