Odisha: Four kids drown in roadside pit in Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A pall of gloom descended on Majhiguda village after four children including three girls drowned in a water-filled roadside pit in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Bimala Sukri (6), Raila Sukri (4), Madhusudan Hantal (6) and Purni Antar (8). Sources said the National Highways Authority of India is carrying out construction of the Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH under the Bharatmala scheme near Majhiguda. Accordingly, pits have been dug along the under-construction road for drainage of water. Following the recent rains, the pits were filled with water.

In the afternoon, the four kids were playing near the road when one of them accidentally slipped into a pit. The others tried to rescue the kid but they too fell into the pit and drowned. Locals informed the police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. Fire officer Sanjeev Kumar Behera said bodies of the children were recovered from the pit and sent to SNMCH for postmortem.